Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.35. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 160,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 121,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

