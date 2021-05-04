CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CapitaLand in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CapitaLand stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358. CapitaLand has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, leases, manages, and sells real estate properties in Singapore, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore & International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, and CapitaLand Financial segments.

