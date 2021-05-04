Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPX. Scotiabank increased their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

Capital Power stock opened at C$39.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.15. The stock has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$23.72 and a 1 year high of C$39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

