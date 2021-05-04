Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given New $41.00 Price Target at CIBC

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.80.

CPXWF opened at $31.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $32.16.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

