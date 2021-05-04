Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.63, for a total transaction of $1,305,437.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,499 shares of company stock worth $10,408,036. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $825.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $778.84 and a 200-day moving average of $718.66. The company has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $832.40.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

