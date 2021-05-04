Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $336.19 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $211.12 and a twelve month high of $342.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.94 and its 200 day moving average is $317.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

