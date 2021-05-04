Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYB. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 167,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $195,000.

HYB opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.44%.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

