Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,426 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,181,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,888,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,578,000 after acquiring an additional 234,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,910,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,812,000 after acquiring an additional 199,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 355,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 181,295 shares during the last quarter.

HYLS stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average of $48.75.

