Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 617 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 310,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEP opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

