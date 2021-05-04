Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.19 Million

Analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to announce sales of $126.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.86 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $80.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $439.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $429.80 million to $449.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $635.24 million, with estimates ranging from $599.74 million to $678.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 230,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,073. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

