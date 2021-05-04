Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $446.17

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$446.17 and traded as high as C$463.62. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at C$459.06, with a volume of 145,531 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$560.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$489.58.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$464.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$446.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.