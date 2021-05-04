Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. On average, analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNQ opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of -87.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3712 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

