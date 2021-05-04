Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.5% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 55,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 815,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,720,000 after purchasing an additional 33,568 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $4,868,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE CNI opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.