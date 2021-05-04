Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.94.

CNI opened at $109.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.29. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

