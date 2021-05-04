Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

CWH opened at $44.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. Camping World has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $46.81. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $7,450,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,029,933 shares of company stock worth $43,047,926 over the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Camping World by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 488.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

