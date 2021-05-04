Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$5.85 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.71.

Shares of CFW opened at C$3.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.55. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.00. The firm has a market cap of C$126.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($8.61) by C$7.81. The company had revenue of C$180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

