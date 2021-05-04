Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.990-3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$2.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.740-0.780 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.92.

CDNS stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.95. 19,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,738. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $75.27 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

