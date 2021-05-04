Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CADE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after acquiring an additional 325,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,941,000 after acquiring an additional 471,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after acquiring an additional 282,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $24,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

CADE stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

