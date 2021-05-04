Cactus (WHD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. On average, analysts expect Cactus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WHD opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36.

In other Cactus news, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WHD shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

