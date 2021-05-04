Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $215.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CABA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

