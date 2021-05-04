BZEdge (BZE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,098.00

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. BZEdge has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $1,098.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BZEdge has traded down 54.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BZEdge coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00065142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.17 or 0.00280203 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $682.26 or 0.01193539 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030704 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.57 or 0.00742747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,256.85 or 1.00165165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars.

