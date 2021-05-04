BZEdge (BZE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BZEdge has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $1,706.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00065439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.18 or 0.00265184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.98 or 0.01150744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00031238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.79 or 0.00734465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,527.61 or 0.99835254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

