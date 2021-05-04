BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Posts Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $67.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,794. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $68.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $61,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,644.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $205,752. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

