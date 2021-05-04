BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $77.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BUZZCoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000730 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

