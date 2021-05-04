Bunge (NYSE:BG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bunge (NYSE:BG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Bunge updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.500-7.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to ~$7.50 EPS.

NYSE BG traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $86.98. The stock had a trading volume of 59,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

