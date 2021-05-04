BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BTRS. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BTRS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $15.66 on Friday. BTRS has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BTRS stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

