Bsr Reit (HOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Bsr Reit to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($1.29). The firm had revenue of C$37.31 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

