Bruker (BRKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Bruker to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $627.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a 52 week low of $35.98 and a 52 week high of $70.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.11.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.