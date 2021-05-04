BRT Apartments (BRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect BRT Apartments to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. On average, analysts expect BRT Apartments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRT stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on BRT Apartments from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

