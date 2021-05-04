Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $852.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.81 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

BKD opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.