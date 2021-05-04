Brokers Offer Predictions for Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

NYSE TPX opened at $38.98 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,996.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Insiders sold 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

