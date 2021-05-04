Brokers Issue Forecasts for Verona Pharma plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Verona Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $7.10 on Monday. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19).

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $49,466.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $30,469.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

