Brokers Issue Forecasts for PageGroup plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PageGroup in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36.

Get PageGroup alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $7.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.