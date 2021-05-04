Brokers Issue Forecasts for FirstService Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstService in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC downgraded FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$223.88.

Shares of FSV opened at C$199.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.22. FirstService has a one year low of C$106.90 and a one year high of C$219.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$196.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$183.29.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

In other news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total value of C$410,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,100.40. Also, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total value of C$2,929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,261,000.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

