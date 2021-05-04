Brokerages Set Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Target Price at €30.52

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €30.52 ($35.91).

BOSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of ETR:BOSS traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching €38.33 ($45.09). 177,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €39.33 ($46.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -12.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.99.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

