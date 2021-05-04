Brokerages Set Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Target Price at €30.52

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €30.52 ($35.91).

BOSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of ETR:BOSS traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching €38.33 ($45.09). 177,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €39.33 ($46.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -12.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.99.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

