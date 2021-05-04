Brokerages Set Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Target Price at $21.33

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAYW shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $17,999,107.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

Shares of HAYW opened at $19.98 on Friday. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.11.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

