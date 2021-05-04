Brokerages Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Target Price at $21.03

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRH shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

CRH opened at $47.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth about $783,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in CRH by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in CRH by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in CRH by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

