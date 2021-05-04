Brokerages Set Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Target Price at C$10.40

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$9.35 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$4.87 and a 52 week high of C$9.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$495.91 million and a PE ratio of 11.75.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$554.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$597.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.