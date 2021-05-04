Brokerages Set BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Target Price at $8.62

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $17,522,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $5,635,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.17. 511,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,073. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $326.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.42.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 190,199.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

