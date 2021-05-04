Brokerages Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT at $70.67

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.21. 32,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,253. The firm has a market cap of $872.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. Research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,301,000 after acquiring an additional 619,727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after acquiring an additional 718,793 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 661,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 336,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 200,809 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

