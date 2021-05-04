Brokerages Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Tilly’s reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.37 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of TLYS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.40. 4,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $372.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.15 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $187,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957. Corporate insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 144,424 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 868,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,568 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 669,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 151,812 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.