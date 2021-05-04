Brokerages Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $1.38. Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 192.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $6.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRNE shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

