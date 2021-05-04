Brokerages Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Jabil posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 178.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

JBL stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $51.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,831. Jabil has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,913,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,724,374 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $4,210,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.