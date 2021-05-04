Brokerages Expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to Post $2.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $1.57. IQVIA reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $8.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $10.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,178,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after buying an additional 688,054 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,704,000 after buying an additional 513,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.69. 1,069,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $128.52 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.37.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.