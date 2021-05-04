Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post sales of $25.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.12 million to $32.35 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $27.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $114.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.21 million to $128.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $108.54 million, with estimates ranging from $74.30 million to $125.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 117,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,301. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,393,000 after purchasing an additional 190,493 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 832,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,033,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 858,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 33,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

