Brokerages Expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. ArcBest posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ArcBest has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $76.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in ArcBest by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

