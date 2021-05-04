Brokerages Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. WEC Energy Group reported earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.24. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.