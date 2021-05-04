Brokerages Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to Post $0.79 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $3,392,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 976,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,062,000 after purchasing an additional 126,368 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 26,444 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 83.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period.

PBH traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,167. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

