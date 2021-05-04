Brokerages Anticipate MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings of ($1.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MedAvail.

Get MedAvail alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDVL shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:MDVL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.11. 11,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,942. The stock has a market cap of $418.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.20. MedAvail has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDVL. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,876,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at $955,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MedAvail (MDVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.