Brokerages Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report sales of $157.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.32 million to $159.14 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $168.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $729.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $726.90 million to $733.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $785.34 million, with estimates ranging from $776.90 million to $789.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

Shares of GWRE traded down $2.08 on Monday, hitting $103.43. 484,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,656. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $86.03 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -265.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $206,261.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,925.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $189,338.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

